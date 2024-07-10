Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,547,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,875. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

