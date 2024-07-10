Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 225,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,664,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. 1,131,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,385. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.