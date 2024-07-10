Larson Financial Group LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,614,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Public Storage by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 190,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,052,000 after buying an additional 127,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.42. 569,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,781. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.