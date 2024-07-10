Larson Financial Group LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. 21,331,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,132,691. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.67 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

