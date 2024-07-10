Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.09. 1,271,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

