Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,141. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $950.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.