Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,194 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 114.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.67. 1,721,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

