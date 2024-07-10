Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 73,814 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 50,213.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,814 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,742. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

