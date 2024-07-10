Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

CGDV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 1,652,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

