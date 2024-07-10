Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.38. 423,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,350. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.