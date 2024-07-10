Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,680,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,775,490. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.