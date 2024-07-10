Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of SBSW stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,578. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

