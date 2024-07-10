Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 592,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,944. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

