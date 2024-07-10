Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 971 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 64,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,732. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $639.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

