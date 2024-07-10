Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,384 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

