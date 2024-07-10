Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) to “Strong-Buy”

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $104.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

