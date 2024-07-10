LegalZoom.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,501 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 769% compared to the average volume of 1,324 call options.
LegalZoom.com Stock Down 26.2 %
Shares of LZ traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 5,668,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,757. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
Read More
