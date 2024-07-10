LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.19

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.19 and last traded at $83.87, with a volume of 2060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.62.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

