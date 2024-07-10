Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Lennox International by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.46.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.5 %

LII stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.05. The stock had a trading volume of 109,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,900. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.15 and a 12-month high of $553.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

