Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.12

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 264051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.10 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Also, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Insiders acquired a total of 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $356,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

