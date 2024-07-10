Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $24,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 53,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.94.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,299. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.49 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

