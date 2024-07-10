Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 5.6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 3,966,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,118,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 25.0% in the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.