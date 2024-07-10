M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in M/I Homes by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in M/I Homes by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.85. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.23.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

