MagnetGold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.78 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and approximately $59.61 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

