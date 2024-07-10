MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT Raised to $95.00 at Bank of America

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 269,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

