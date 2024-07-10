MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 4.9%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 891,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,716,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 184.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 429,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 30,433 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 216,880 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MannKind by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 625,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

