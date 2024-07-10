Manta Network Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $290.75 million and $23.06 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,100,416 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,100,416.3333333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.87803464 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $23,999,184.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

