Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 0.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 8,815,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 62,413,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

