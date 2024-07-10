Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $340.50

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340.50 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.34), with a volume of 999146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.38) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Marshalls

The stock has a market cap of £863.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,721.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 306.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.49.

In other news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £35,210.18 ($45,100.78). 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

Featured Stories

