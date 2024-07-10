Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $2.14 on Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $214.10 million and $27.72 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00003720 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

