Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Sold by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,297,287.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTTR

Matterport Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,148. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 113.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.