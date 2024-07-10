Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Shares Down 2.2%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 3,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.