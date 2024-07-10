Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys Shares of 71,052 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,741 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,622,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,980,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.