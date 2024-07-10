Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $6.81 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.56.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EG stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.15. 231,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,353. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.78 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

