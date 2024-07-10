Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $663,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,344,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,021. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

