Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

EQR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.84. 1,022,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.