Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $10.57 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after buying an additional 57,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

