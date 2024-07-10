Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New $10.97 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 86,781 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EOG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

