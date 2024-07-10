Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $5,634,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.77. 3,089,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,014. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $159.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

