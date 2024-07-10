Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases New Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CGI by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. 276,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CGI in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

