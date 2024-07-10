Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferguson by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after acquiring an additional 365,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.9 %

Ferguson stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.31. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

