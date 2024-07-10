Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,163 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $149.59. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

