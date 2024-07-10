Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $738,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,627,000 after acquiring an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,957,000 after buying an additional 470,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.2 %

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.