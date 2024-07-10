Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.76. 926,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,892. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $257.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of -96.18 and a beta of 0.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.32.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
