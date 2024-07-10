Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,580,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.49. 1,789,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.80. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

