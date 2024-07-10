Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,467,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 487,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

