Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,054 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 669,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 226,012 shares during the period.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 886,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

