MetisDAO (METIS) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.56 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $232.99 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $40.97 or 0.00070593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.16 or 1.00210563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 40.723536 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $9,224,362.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

