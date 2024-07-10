MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

NYSE MET traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. 1,986,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

