MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 12.4%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 12,967,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 12,085,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

